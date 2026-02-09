EIB Group financing strengthens Romania’s connectivity, sustainability and competitiveness in 2025

EIB

EIB Group financing in Romania totals €1.6 billion in 2025 with transport and energy projects in spotlight

Over half of all EIB Group operations in Romania contributed directly to climate action and environmental sustainability.

88% of the Group portfolio is reinforcing Romania’s economic convergence with the EU average.

From new motorways crossing the Carpathian Mountains and upgraded rail lines to green bonds financing clean energy, the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group played a key role in supporting Romania’s economic transformation in 2025. With €1.6 billion in new financing in Romania last year, the EIB Group helped mobilise total investments of €5 billion, equivalent to 1.3% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), reinforcing greener growth, stronger connectivity and long-term competitiveness.

Nearly 90% of financing targeted cohesion objectives, while more than half of all operations contributed directly to climate action and environmental sustainability.

Investments focused on areas with the greatest impact. More than €1.17 billion supported sustainable cities and regions through improved transport links and urban infrastructure. Almost €185 million were invested in energy projects, accelerating the transition to cleaner power. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) received over €170 million, while more than €150 million supported innovation, digitalisation and human capital development.

“Romania is advancing towards a greener, more connected, and competitive economy. The EIB Group is proud to support investments that strengthen transport and urban infrastructure, drive the clean energy transition, and foster long-term growth for communities across the country. These projects are laying the foundation for a sustainable and resilient future within the EU.” said EIB Vice President Ioannis Tsakiris.

The latest annual results bring EIB Group financing in Romania over the past five years to more than €10.1 billion, underlining the Group’s sustained commitment to the country.

Flagship infrastructure and energy projects

One of the most emblematic projects of the year was EIB support for the A1 motorway, a vital transport link across the Carpathians. An initial €500 million EIB loan is helping to co-finance a 122-kilometre section between Pitești and Sibiu, part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Once completed, the motorway is expected to improve road safety, shorten travel times and strengthen economic links between Bucharest, western Romania and the wider European Union. The overall project cost is estimated at €5.5 billion, with the EIB planning to provide up to €1 billion alongside EU grants and national funding. The project also benefits from EIB Advisory support.

Romania’s clean energy transition also gained momentum in 2025. In July, the EIB acted as anchor investor in Electrica’s first corporate green bond, a €500 million issuance listed in Luxembourg and Bucharest. Strong investor demand highlighted growing confidence in Romania’s renewable energy sector, with proceeds earmarked for projects aligned with the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities.

Beyond financing, the EIB Group expanded its advisory engagement. Through JASPERS, the EIB began an assignment with the Ministry of Investments and European Projects to prepare integrated urban mobility investments in the Jiu Valley, a key Just Transition region. The work will support six municipalities, with planned investments of around €30 million. Advisory support also continued for the long-term modernisation of Bucharest’s metro network, covering feasibility studies, contractual issues and a network-wide energy efficiency strategy.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) complemented these efforts by deploying €346 million in guarantees and equity instruments for innovation and SME financing. In 2025, Romania also joined the Ukraine Export Credit Guarantee Facility, managed by the EIF, under which Exim Banca Românească received a €43.75 million guarantee to support trade flows between the EU, Romania and Ukraine

With its strengthened capital base and an increased annual ceiling of up to €100 billion, the EIB Group is well positioned to respond to the EU’s call for higher investments in security, energy and strategic autonomy, including in cohesion countries such as Romania. Supported by a strong pipeline of projects and advisory assignments, the EIB Group will continue working closely with Romanian partners to deliver tangible benefits for citizens and businesses across the country.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union.

The European Investment Fund

The European Investment Fund (EIF), part of the EIB Group, designs venture and growth capital, guarantees and microfinance instruments that absorb part of the risk that is taken by a wide range of selected financial intermediaries when they finance businesses, individuals, and infrastructure projects, thereby improving access to finance in Europe. This encourages funds to invest, banks to lend, and private investment to be crowded in to boost innovation, competitiveness and climate action, as well as improve sustainability, social impact, and skills.