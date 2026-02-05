Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
EIB stands ready to frontload future revenues from emissions trading and provide financing to Member States to fast-track investments that cut energy bills for households and small businesses

5 February 2026
Getty Images
  • EIB Board has approved an innovative facility to prefinance investment in affordable energy and transport solutions for low and middle-income households and small businesses, monetising expected revenue from ETS2 emissions trading rights.
  • EIB and EIF Boards also approve third EIB Group Action Plan for financing projects that support gender equality and women’s economic empowerment, in Europe and around the world.
  • EIB and EIF Boards also endorse €12.4 billion in new investments for competitiveness and security, new fund under European Tech Champions Initiative.

The Board of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) approved a €3 billion financing initiative to fast-track energy efficiency upgrades for low and middle-income households and small businesses across Europe in parallel to the deployment of the new Emissions Trading System for buildings and road transport (ETS2). Under the plan designed in partnership with the European Commission, eligible investments also include sustainable transport solutions. The allocated financing may increase depending on market demand.

With the “Frontloading Facility” approved by the EIB Board, the EIB stands ready to support European Union Member States to bolster affordable energy efficient heating and cooling solutions for low and middle-income households and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, countries can support investments in sustainable transport, such as electric bikes, public transport or electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The initiative is aligned with the EIB Group’s Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 and will help lower energy costs for companies and households while strengthening the EU’s energy security and accelerating progress on climate action.     

Gender action

In addition, the Boards of the EIB and the European Investment Fund (EIF) approved the third Gender Action Plan for the 2026-2030 period to promote gender equality and women’s economic empowerment. The EIB Group is strongly committed to fostering gender equality and inclusive economic growth in the EU and beyond by working on programmes to expand access to capital, leadership roles, employment opportunities, skills development for women and inclusive infrastructure and services, including health solutions.

New projects to support Competitiveness, Prosperity and tech leadership

The EIB Group’s Boards endorsed a total of €12.4 billion in new financing to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and deepen global partnerships.

The fresh funding will reinforce urban development in Estonia, the bioeconomy and sustainable transport in France, business competitiveness in Greece and digitalisation and environmental sustainability in Italy. It will also support university facilities in Poland, water management in Portugal, business competitiveness in Slovenia and sustainable transport in Spain.

In addition, the EIF approved new projects to support European tech champions, strengthening the continent’s innovation ecosystem and competitiveness. The EIF Board approved a new fund under the European Tech Champions Initiative.  Helping the best European companies stay and grow in Europe, the European Tech Champions Initiative has anchored 12 venture capital mega funds and supported 38 scale ups so far — with its unicorn count having risen from 9 to 11 this month.

Beyond the EU, the EIB Group backed projects covering electricity networks in Burundi, climate change adaptation in Rwanda, water management in Togo and business finance in Ukraine. These initiatives contribute to the EU’s “Global Gateway” strategy of promoting win-win partnerships and a strong European voice globally.

2025 highlights

The EIB Board also discussed the Group’s activities and impact in 2025, which reached a historic €100 billion in new financing. The Board welcomed the Group’s increased relevance and strategic focus, prioritising investments that contribute to competitiveness and security, aiming to promote shared prosperity and democratic values, across Europe and around the world.

Background information    

EIB Group   

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilizes private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF launched together with six member states (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale-up innovative startups. This initiative has already enabled the creation of 12 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.  

