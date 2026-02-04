Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

€1,6 billion in EIB Group financing backed Finland's green transition and innovation in 2025

4 February 2026
EIB
  • The City of Helsinki, Nokia, Aisti, hospital and school operators were among the actors granted EU financing in 2025 through the EIB Group
  • Total financing amounted to around €1,6 billion, with 67% supporting the green transition
  • Investments focused on sustainable transport, low-carbon energy, and innovation across the Finnish economy

In 2025, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), which together form the EIB Group, provided financing to Finnish public sector bodies and companies across a range of sectors, from sustainable transport and social infrastructure to advanced technologies and small business finance. The funding supported climate action, energy security, innovation and access to finance for startups and small and medium-sized enterprises. Total EIB Group financing amounted to around €1,6 billion and the support helped mobilise total investments in Finland of about €4.9 billion – equivalent to 1.8% of GDP or €868 per person.

Among the year’s key projects was EIB support for new tram infrastructure in the Helsinki metropolitan area, strengthening sustainable urban mobility and reducing emissions from transport. The EIB also financed upgrades to hospitals and schools across Finland, improving energy efficiency and resilience in essential public services, as well as investments to enhance safety and reliability at the Olkiluoto nuclear power plant, supporting secure low-carbon electricity generation.

Support for Finnish industry and innovation included EIB financing of up to €870 million for Nokia to advance research, development and innovation in advanced mobile technologies such as 5G and 6G networks, semiconductors and digital connectivity. In 2025, the EIB signed part of this facility, with a dedicated portion allocated to research and innovation activities in Finland. The EIB also provided €20 million to Aisti, a Finnish startup scaling sustainable, noise-reducing building materials made from natural fibres. Aisti will use the EIB loan to double the planned production capacity of its large-scale production facility in Kitee in Eastern Finland.

“The EIB Group’s engagement in Finland supports the country’s priorities in the green transition, energy, and innovation,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “By backing projects ranging from sustainable transport and public infrastructure to cutting-edge digital technologies, we help strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and resilience while delivering tangible benefits for citizens.”

Alongside the Bank’s direct financing, the European Investment Fund (EIF), which focuses on equity investments and guarantees for smaller businesses, also played a key role in Finland in 2025. EIF support amounted to €222 million, mobilising additional financing for Finnish companies through equity investments in Finland-based and pan-European funds and guarantees for small and medium-sized enterprises. This included the launch of a €30 million EU-backed export credit guarantee pilot under InvestEU, in partnership with Finnvera, to support Finnish firms trading with Ukraine. During the year, Finnvera also joined EIF as a new shareholder, further strengthening cooperation between the EIB Group and Finland in support of small businesses and economic resilience.

Background

The EIB Group  

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. All projects financed by the EIB Group are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.    

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

Kontakt

Thomas Eriksson

Press Office

Referenz

2026-043-EN

Teilen

Tags

  • Karl Nehammer
  • management committee
Show more Show less

More press releases
3 February 2026

Sweden: Hemsö secures €200 million EIB loan for energy-efficient social infrastructure

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €200 million long-term loan with Hemsö Fastigheter, Sweden’s leading developer and owner of properties for public use, to support the construction and renovation of energy-efficient social infrastructure across Sweden, Finland and Germany.

Karl Nehammer Energy efficiency Management committee Sweden European Union Security and defence Social infrastructure Social and territorial cohesion Energy
29 January 2026

Powering Europe: EIB Group invests a record €100 billion to support shared prosperity, security and European values

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is deploying its full firepower to support European competitiveness, security and strategic autonomy, with a record €100 billion in annual financing. The results from the EIB Group’s activity in 2025 show historic highs in new investment for the green and digital transitions, for European security and defence, for shared priorities including housing, and for reinforcing win-win partnerships and alliances in Ukraine, accession countries and across the globe.

Annual Press Conference Management committee Nadia Calviño Security and defence Social and territorial cohesion Affordable and sustainable housing Energy
29 January 2026

Estonia receives €336 million in EIB Group financing in 2025 for energy, rail and business development

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group stepped up its engagement with Estonia in 2025, providing fresh financing of €336 million and opening an office in the country. The EIB Group’s support last year accelerated the deployment of clean energy, upgraded rail networks and expanded funding for companies and households across the country.