Nokia secures €870 million loan from EIB to drive Europe’s leadership in advanced mobile technologies

EIB lends Finnish telecommunications company Nokia up to €870 million for research into next-generation mobile technologies

Loan to support Nokia work on systems known as 5G-Advanced and AI-powered 6G

Backed by InvestEU, financing to strengthen Europe’s strategic telecoms position

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending up to €870 million to Finnish telecommunications company Nokia to accelerate the development of next-generation technologies for mobile networks. Nokia will use the EIB financing for work on systems known as 5G-Advanced and 6G, reinforcing Europe’s technological leadership in mobile communications.

The EIB loan will support Nokia’s research and development in radio access networks, covering both hardware and software. These technologies are key to boosting the performance, energy efficiency and cybersecurity of mobile systems. They also lay the groundwork for integrating artificial intelligence in future 6G networks. The project helps retain high-skilled jobs and critical intellectual property within Europe.

“Nokia’s innovations in 5G and 6G are key to Europe’s digital future,” said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer. “By supporting this R&D programme, we are helping to secure strategic autonomy in next-generation network technologies and strengthen Europe’s competitiveness in a critical sector.”

Headquartered in Espoo, Nokia is a global leader in fixed, mobile and cloud network technologies, with operations in more than 130 countries and over 78,000 employees. The company invested €4.5 billion in R&D in 2024, representing 23% of its annual revenue.

The multi-year R&D programme being supported by the EIB loan will be carried out in several EU countries, with the largest share of activities taking place in Poland, followed by Finland, France, Germany and other Member States.

The EIB loan facility will be structured in two tranches: €435 million has been committed in December 2025, with a second tranche of the same amount expected to be signed in mid-2026. Disbursement will follow the project’s investment schedule.

“This financing commitment will support our R&D efforts that are fundamental to our strategic intent of leading the next era of connectivity with 5G-Advanced and AI-native 6G, and pioneering trusted, secure, and intelligent networks to seamlessly power the AI supercycle,” said Marco Wiren, Chief Financial Officer at Nokia.

The operation supports European Union policy priorities in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and strategic autonomy. Part of the EIB’s TechEU initiative and backed by an InvestEU guarantee, it also promotes EU security and defence goals because radio networks have enhanced cybersecurity features.

The financing agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between the EIB and Nokia, providing stable long-term support that enables the company to develop advanced technologies at scale in an increasingly competitive global market.

Background information

The EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the long-term financing institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. In 2024, the EIB Group signed nearly €89 billion of new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. All projects financed by the EIB Group are aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

