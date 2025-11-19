NOKIA 5G NEXT GENERATION RADIO RDI

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of research, development and innovation.

The project supports a European telecom equipment vendor in developing 5G Advanced and early 6G technologies, with R&D activities carried out in the EU, benefiting European industry and retaining high-skilled employment.

The project contributes to TechEU (under EIB Group's core strategic priority Digitalisation and Technological Innovation) by reinforcing European strategic autonomy in telecommunications and enhancing the competitiveness of a key EU vendor. It aligns with the Bank's public policy goal "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" under RDI, and contributes to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Change Mitigation - RDI) and Economic and Social Cohesion horizontal objectives for eligible parts. The inclusion of enhanced cybersecurity features for radio networks makes the project eligible under the Security and Defence horizontal public policy goal.

The project will generate significant positive knowledge, technology and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products, or services and through skills development and upgrading. EIB financing enables the project to proceed at the required scale and pace, sustaining the EU's technological leadership in a strategic sector.

The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan. Furthermore, the proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The project would not be able to be carried out to the same extent by the EIB without the InvestEU support.