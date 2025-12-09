Swedish firms receive the least external finance in the European Union – but still invest at Europe’s top level

Sweden has the lowest use of external finance in Europe: only 22% of firms rely on it to fund investment

Only 3% of Swedish investing firms received grants, subsidies or concessional loans, the lowest share in the European Union

Even so, investment activity remains strong, with 91% of firms investing – well above the EU average

Swedish companies rely more on internal financing sources than any of their European peers, according to new data from the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group’s annual Investment Survey (EIBIS). While three-quarters of all investment is financed from within the company, only 22% of Swedish firms used external finance for investment in the last financial year, the lowest share in the European Union.

Sweden also stands out for receiving very little policy support for investment. Only 3% of Swedish firms that invested received grants, subsidies or loans on favourable terms. This reflects Sweden’s unusually limited use of public support instruments compared with the rest of Europe.

As a result, firms are less resilient when market conditions tighten, as more investment must be funded from their own balance sheets. The share of finance-constrained firms has risen from 7% to 10.7% in 2025, Sweden’s highest level since 2019.

Despite this, investment activity remains strong, with 91% of firms reporting investment and companies continuing to prioritise capacity expansion and new product development.

"Swedish firms continue to invest at a remarkably high level, even in a more uncertain environment. Their strong focus on innovation and digital transformation is key to maintaining competitiveness. As Europe’s long-term investment bank, we stand ready to support Swedish companies in turning these ambitions into sustainable growth", said EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer.

Sweden also stands out in other areas of the survey. Sweden continues to perform strongly in digital transformation and the green transition. Two-thirds of firms use advanced digital technologies, and 47% report using generative AI, compared with 37% across the European Union. 67% of firms set and monitor their own emissions, the highest share in the European Union.

Key findings of the Investment Survey

Financing and investment

Sweden has the lowest reliance on external finance in the European Union: 22% (European Union: 42%)

Only 3% of investing firms received grants, subsidies or loans on favourable terms (European Union: 16%)

75% of investment is financed internally (European Union: 66%)

91% of firms invest (European Union: 86%)

Finance-constrained firms have risen from 7% to 10.7% (European Union: 6.1%), the highest level since 2019

Digitalisation and innovation

47% of firms use generative AI (European Union: 37%)

66% use advanced digital technologies (European Union: 51%)

40% invest in new products or processes (European Union: 32%)

Skills and trade

79% struggle to find skilled staff (European Union: 79%)

42% of exporting firms face tariff-related obstacles (European Union: 48%)

85% must comply with differing rules across EU Member States (European Union: 62%)

Climate and gender diversity

Sweden has the highest share of firms in the European Union setting and monitoring emissions targets: 67% (European Union: 47%)

91% have taken action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (European Union: 92%)

73% invest in energy efficiency (European Union: 67%)

37% report at least 40% women in senior management (European Union: 25%)

Background information

EIB Investment Survey

The EIB Group Investment Survey (EIBIS), conducted annually since 2016, is a unique survey of approximately 13 000 firms across all EU Member States, with an additional sample from the United States. The survey collects data on firm characteristics and performance, past investment activities and future plans, sources of finance, financing issues and other challenges, such as climate change and digital transformation. The EIBIS uses a stratified sampling methodology and is representative across all 27 EU Member States and the United States, as well as across four categories of firm size (micro to large) and four main economic sectors (manufacturing, construction, services and infrastructure). The survey is designed to build a panel of observations, supporting the analysis of time series data. Observations can also be linked back to data on firms’ balance sheets and profit and loss statements. Developed and managed by the EIB Economics Department, the survey is conducted in collaboration with Ipsos. More background and technical details can be found at www.eib.org/eibis.