Slovenian firms lead EU in investment, innovation and gender equality, but face rising regulatory, climate and cost pressures

Slovenian firms remain strong investors with relatively good access to finance, but face growing concerns over regulatory fragmentation, high energy costs and a worsening political and economic climate.

Most companies recognise climate risks and act to reduce emissions through recycling and energy efficiency

Slovenia stands out for high innovation, advanced use of digital technologies and generative AI, and above‑EU gender equality in senior management

Slovenian companies continue to invest more actively than their EU peers and stand out for their strong innovation performance and gender equality in senior management, according to the latest European Investment Bank Investment Survey (EIBIS) 2025 country overview for Slovenia.

The survey shows that 92% of Slovenian firms invested in the last financial year, a higher share than the EU average. Investment activity is particularly strong among large companies and in the infrastructure and construction sectors, often supported by public procurement and EU-funded projects. However, weaker external demand and elevated geopolitical uncertainty may weigh on some planned capacity expansions over the coming years.

At the same time, firms are increasingly concerned about regulatory complexity, high energy costs and the impact of global uncertainty on future expansion.

Debora Revoltella, Chief Economist of the European Investment Bank, said: “Slovenian firms are among the most dynamic investors in the EU, combining strong innovation capacity with high adoption of digital technologies and artificial intelligence. To safeguard this competitive edge, it will be crucial to address regulatory complexity, support the green transition and ensure that smaller and more traditional sectors can fully participate in Slovenia’s innovation success story.”

Positive outlook in Slovenia on investment opportunities

Slovenian firms remain broadly positive about access to external finance, with expectations more optimistic than the EU average, and most investment still financed primarily from internal resources, complemented by bank lending and some grants and subsidies. At the same time, perceptions of the political, regulatory and economic climate are worsening, and exporters in particular are challenged by fragmented EU rules, devoting substantial staff resources to compliance, while high energy costs continue to weigh on investment despite recent relief measures.

Most companies recognise climate change as a physical risk and have taken steps to reduce emissions, especially through waste minimisation, recycling and energy efficiency, where Slovenia outperforms the EU. However, relatively few firms set strict emission‑reduction targets, undertake energy audits or have comprehensive strategies to manage climate risks and adapt to stricter standards, which are still more often perceived as a risk than an opportunity.

Innovation is a major strength of Slovenian businesses: 41% of firms invest in new products, processes or services, well above the EU average, and many make advanced use of digital technologies and generative AI, mainly to improve internal processes and marketing, with growing application in customer service and product development.

Gender equality indicators also exceed EU average for women in senior management and particularly strong performance in the services sector, although large industrial, infrastructure and construction firms still lag, underscoring the need to extend progress on gender balance beyond the service economy.

The EIB Investment Survey is conducted annually and provides a representative picture of investment activities, financing conditions, innovation and climate-related actions across EU firms and in the United States. The 2025 wave for Slovenia is based on telephone interviews with 401 firms, carried out between April and July 2025. The full report and detailed data are available on the EIB website.

The full country report about Slovenia is available here.

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB projects bolster competitiveness, drive innovation, promote sustainable development, enhance social and territorial cohesion, and support a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed a total of €88 billion in new financing for over 900 projects in 2023. These commitments are expected to mobilise around €320 billion in investment, supporting 400 000 companies and 5.4 million jobs.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Accord. The EIB Group does not fund investments in fossil fuels. We are on track to deliver on our commitment to support €1 trillion in climate and environmental sustainability investment in the decade to 2030 as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Over half of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower. This underscores the Bank's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and the convergence of living standards.