Multilateral Development Banks Unite at COP30 in Call to Action for Resilience and Delivery

EIB

New report showcases best practices for delivering resilience and innovative approaches to scaling up adaptation results

MDBs publish metrics and methodologies to unlock financing for nature and biodiversity

Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) reaffirmed today at COP30 their commitment to respond to their clients' priorities to improve livelihoods and create jobs for the resilience of communities and businesses in the face of intensified climate shocks and ecosystem degradation.

Working together as a system, they call for resilient, economically-sound development that is rooted in trust and built to last, focusing on stable institutions, reliable infrastructure, employment opportunities, adaptation to the impacts of climate shocks, and the capacity to grow within each country’s context. Their efforts to better support clients include:

Improving the risk profile of investments and attracting more money by finding new ways to involve the private sector

Strengthening how results are measured to better capture and track the impact of their investments

Harmonizing their work to simplify financing processes and deliver greater adaptation and mitigation impact

Advancing the implementation of the Joint MDB Long-Term Strategy Program to support clients with climate planning and the design and implementation of country-led, country-driven platforms

“Multilateral Development Banks are powerful vehicles for advancing global priorities,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “Through our joint statement, MDBs reaffirm their commitment to helping clients accelerate the green transition by supporting decarbonisation, adaptation, and nature-positive investments. At the EIB Group, through the recently adopted 2026-2030 Climate Bank Roadmap, we stay the course on climate action and remain deeply committed to working closely with fellow MDBs to drive resilient, inclusive, and sustainable development for all.”

Delivering at Scale

In 2024, MDBs provided $137 billion in climate finance for adaptation and mitigation and mobilized an additional $134 billion from private capital. Of these amounts, $85 billion and $33 billion were directed to low- and middle-income economies respectively, putting MDBs on track to reach $120 billion from their own accounts and $65 billion in private capital mobilization by 2030.

Accelerating action for adaptation and resilience

Since 2019, MDBs have doubled their support for adaptation and resilience, delivering over $26 billion to low- and middle-income economies in 2024. Based on this experience, not only financing programs and policies, but also by linking finance with policy dialogue, strategic planning, and institutional capacity-building, they launched at COP30 the technical paper From Innovation to Impact: Building Resilience for People and Planet, a new report that showcases more than 100 best practices for delivering resilience, including several pioneering instruments that are expanding resources, mobilizing private capital, and strengthening systemic resilience.

Enhancing action on nature

The MDBs are supporting clients to scale up investments that actively protect, restore, or enhance nature while generating an economic return by improving metrics, methodologies, and the design of financial products. In Belém, they will launch a new framework for nature financing that includes the Common Principles for Tracking Nature Finance and A Practitioner’s Guide to Results Metrics Selection, both designed to support the development of high-quality financial products and attract greater private capital for nature.

EIB Group at COP30

An overview of EIB Group activities at COP30 is available on the organisation’s website. The EIB Group shares a pavilion with the group of multilateral development banks. The full agenda is available here.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.

About EIB Global

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm dedicated to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance. EIB Global is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe, alongside fellow development finance institutions, and civil society. EIB Global brings the Group closer to local people, companies and institutions through our offices across the world.