EIB Global joins forces with India Energy Transition Fund to drive $300 million in sustainable growth in India

EIB Global has committed up to $60 million to the India Energy Transition Fund managed by EAAA Alternatives.

With a target size of $ 300 million, the fund will invest in the Indian energy sector including renewable energy, energy efficiency, transmission, electric vehicles and circular economy projects.

The partnership supports India’s decarbonisation goals and the EU Global Gateway strategy to strengthen sustainable connectivity.

The European Investment Bank’s development arm, EIB Global, is investing up to $60 million in the India Energy Transition Fund, a new greenfield infrastructure fund that will accelerate private capital investment in sustainable infrastructure and support decarbonisation efforts in India. It is the country’s first energy transition fund managed by a domestic fund manager. The announcement was made today in New Delhi by EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer and CEO of EAAA Alternatives Subahoo Chordia.

The fund has a target size of $300 million and will channel equity and quasi-equity into greenfield infrastructure projects and growth-stage companies. Most commitments will go to climate action and environmental sustainability, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, transmission, battery energy storage and electric vehicles, including potentially supporting circular economy sectors such as recycling and wastewater management.

“India is one of Europe’s most important partners in the global green transition. By joining forces with the India Energy Transition Fund, we are helping to accelerate renewable energy, strengthen energy security and affordability, and unlock sustainable infrastructure investment across the country. This initiative shows how EIB Global, as part of the EU Global Gateway strategy, mobilises capital to deliver real climate action, better conditions for households and lower energy prices,” said EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer.

“We are delighted to welcome EIB Global as a cornerstone investor in the India Energy Transition Fund. India’s energy transition is both a priority of the country and an attractive investment opportunity. At EAAA Alternatives, we are focused on building sustainable assets through disciplined investing and strong asset management. EIB Global’s partnership adds depth and credibility to this effort, helping us accelerate India’s clean energy and decarbonisation journey while delivering long-term value for investors. Together, we will foster innovation, attract further private capital, and drive long-term sustainable growth,” said CEO of EAAA Alternatives Subahoo Chordia.

By providing growth equity, the fund will help unlock projects under development, accelerate new capacity addition and support companies pioneering clean energy and decarbonisation solutions. The initiative also intends to create opportunities for technology and investment flows between India and the European Union.

Background information

About EIB Global:

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances investments that pursue EU policy objectives.

EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner of the Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – around one-third of the overall target of this EU initiative. Within Team Europe, EIB Global fosters strong, focused partnerships alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices across the world. Photos of EIB headquarters for media use are available here.

About EIB Global in India:

The EIB is the largest multilateral public bank in the world. In 2024 it financed around €8.4 billion in investments outside the European Union via EIB Global, the arm of the EIB created in 2022 for activities beyond Europe. Since the beginning of its operations in India in 1993, the EIB has supported more than 100 projects in the country, investing €5.6 billion in transport and energy projects as well as India’s small and medium enterprises and mid-caps.

About the Global Gateway Investment Agenda:

EIB Global is a key partner in the implementation of the European Union’s Global Gateway Investment Agenda, supporting sound projects that improve global and regional connectivity in the digital, climate, transport, health, energy and education sectors. Investing in connectivity is at the very heart of what EIB Global does, building on the Bank’s 65 years of experience in this domain. Alongside our partners, fellow EU institutions and Member States, we aim to support €100 billion of investment (around one-third of the overall budget of the initiative) by the end of 2027, including in India and Asia.

About EAAA Alternatives:

EAAA Alternatives is one of the leading alternative asset managers in India, with more than 15 years of experience managing assets under management of around $7.3 billion as of 30 June 2025. The firm operates a diversified, multi-strategy alternatives platform, investing in large, structural opportunities, focusing on providing income and yield solutions to its clients. EAAA Alternatives has a diversified base of over 4 000 clients comprising global pension funds, insurance companies, family offices and ultra-high net worth individual investors from India. It is a pioneer of private credit in India and launched its first private credit fund in 2010. The company launched its first real assets fund in 2018. Today, it manages nine strategies primarily across the private credit and real asset verticals. The company has a strong on-ground presence through a dedicated team of more than 260 professionals, including over 70 investment experts and more than 45 operating partners. Its focus as a business has been on building customer trust through its strong institutional platform as well as robust governance and risk management framework.