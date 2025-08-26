Greece: EIB €250 million financing supports EYDAP’s investment programme for sustainable and climate-resilient water services in Attica

EIB

The €250 million EIB financing will support EYDAP’s first large-scale investment programme, aiming to improve water supply and wastewater services for more than 4 million citizens in Attica.

Strategic upgrades include smart meters, digital systems and energy-efficient infrastructure to cut emissions and reduce water losses.

The project reinforces EU climate, environmental and social cohesion objectives, helping Athens adapt to drought and continue implementing EU water directives.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a new €250 million financing framework with the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) to support a €514 million investment programme designed to modernise and upgrade water supply and wastewater services for more than 4 million residents in the Attica region. This agreement marks a milestone for EYDAP, as it secures long-term financing for the first time to implement its strategic investment plan.

The investments, to be carried out between 2025 and 2030, will strengthen the reliability, safety and sustainability of water services in one of Europe’s most densely populated metropolitan areas. At the same time, they will support Greece’s adaptation to climate change by enhancing resilience to drought and reducing the environmental footprint of urban water networks.

Modern infrastructure for a sustainable future

The investment programme includes a wide range of projects with long-term benefits for citizens and the environment, such as:

Replacement and modernisation of water supply and wastewater networks

Upgrading of drinking water and wastewater treatment plants

Installation of smart meters to improve efficiency and reduce losses

Deployment of digital systems and automation in the network

Energy efficiency measures to reduce operating costs and emissions

These upgrades will improve the quality of drinking water, protect public health, reduce pollution, and help Athens adapt to the impacts of climate change. They will also ensure continued compliance with EU water and environmental directives.

EIB Vice President, Yannis Tsakiris said: “Access to clean and safe water is a fundamental right and a cornerstone for public health, social cohesion and economic resilience. With today’s agreement, EYDAP takes a decisive step to modernise its infrastructure and provide high-quality water and wastewater services to more than four million citizens in Attica. Smart meters, digital systems, energy-efficient solutions and modern installations will reduce water losses, cut emissions and make Athens more resilient to climate challenges. At the European Investment Bank, we are proud to support this strategic investment with both financing and technical expertise, helping the Athens metropolitan area become more sustainable and resilient for future generations.”

Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, said: “The long-term financing of EYDAP by the EIB, for the first time with the aim of implementing a strategic investment plan, confirms our determination to address water scarcity – a chronic problem for our country – while at the same time improving services for four million citizens in Attica. EYDAP and the European Investment Bank are joining forces in the fight against drought. With modern networks and installations, with the use of technology to reduce water losses and with lower operating costs, we are correcting chronic weaknesses and ensuring everyone’s right to quality, sufficient and affordable water. Because water is a public good, invaluable and irreplaceable – the very source of life.”

EYDAP Chairman of the Board, Giorgos Stergiou said: “The signing of this agreement between the European Investment Bank and EYDAP highlights the trust of the EU’s leading investment arm in our company and in our ability to design and deliver major and critical infrastructure projects. This cooperation will accelerate projects that benefit millions of citizens in Attica by modernising old sections of the network, resulting in fewer leaks and fewer water supply interruptions.”

EYDAP CEO, Haris Sachinis, said: “We are excited to partner with the European Investment Bank on a project that supports our vision of transforming EYDAP into a modern water and wastewater infrastructure company that fully meets the challenges and opportunities of climate change. Our investment programme is vital to ensure that we continue to provide safe, reliable and efficient water services to our customers, while addressing future water management challenges.”

Supporting national reform and European climate goals

The financing comes at a time when Greece through authorities such as the independent regulator for water and wastewater services (RAAEY) is introducing important reforms to modernise water regulation.

The operation supports not only infrastructure upgrades, but also broader policy goals, including:

Climate action and environmental sustainability

Social and territorial cohesion, as Attica is classified as a “transition region” under EU Cohesion Policy

The EU’s Water Resilience Initiative and Green Deal

Greece’s national strategy for sustainable and affordable water management

Advisory support and long-term planning

In addition to financing, the EIB Advisory supported EYDAP during the preparation of the investment programme through the InvestEU Advisory Hub, helping to shape a comprehensive and climate-resilient strategy. The support provided was very much appreciated by EYDAP, who has expressed interest in continuing the cooperation in the context of the InvestEU Advisory Hub and also exploring further synergies between EIB Advisory Support and EYDAP’s own project preparation funds in order to achieve even bigger impact.

This investment forms part of EYDAP’s broader infrastructure plan, which totals approximately €2.1 billion. The EIB loan will cover up to 50% of the current €514 million programme, with the remainder loan financed by the company’s own resources and potential commercial.

Background information

About EYDAP

EYDAP is the largest water utility in Greece, providing water supply services to more than 4.4 million people and sewerage services to over 3.7 million in the Attica region. The company operates under a long-term concession agreement with the Greek State, which is valid until 2040. EYDAP is majority-owned by the State and listed on the Athens Stock Exchange.

About the EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers.Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.