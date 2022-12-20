84% of Tunisians say climate change is already affecting their everyday life.

52% believe that climate change and environmental damage have affected their income or source of living.

83% of Tunisian respondents say that investing in renewable energy should be prioritised.

These are some of the key findings from the first African edition[i] of the European Investment Bank (EIB) 2022 Climate Survey. The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects. Since 2018, the EIB has conducted similar large-scale climate surveys across Europe, China and the United States.

Tunisian Environment Minister Leila Chikhaoui-Mahdaoui said:

“The EIB survey shows — if proof were needed — that climate change is already affecting the Tunisian population. Tunisia is very vulnerable to climate change, water resource scarcity and coastal erosion. Beyond awareness-raising and behavioural change, investment is needed to limit the consequences of global warming. We are counting on the EIB to help us with this.”

EIB Vice-President Ricardo Mourinho Félix added:

“The EIB has operated in Tunisia since 1979. Following COP27, we are working closely with the Tunisian government and private sector partners to accelerate investments in climate action, including large-scale investments in clean energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transport, and water and sanitation.”

Climate change and environmental degradation

The survey results confirm that climate change has had a negative impact on the livelihoods of Tunisians, with 52% saying their income has been affected. These losses are usually related to severe droughts, rising sea levels or coastal erosion, as well as extreme weather events such as floods and hurricanes.