Poland has signed a loan agreement with the European Investment Bank to support the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

“This agreement is another example of our good cooperation, and the area supported by the loan is in line with Poland’s and the EIB’s green priorities,” said Minister Tadeusz Kościński.

“Thanks to this new agreement, the European Investment Bank will be able to continue to support the development of Polish rural areas in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way. Not only will new jobs be created, but the SME sector will also gain a significant modernisation boost in the area of agri-food production and processing,” explained EIB Vice-President Professor Teresa Czerwińska.

The Minister of Finance, Development Funds and Regional Policy, Tadeusz Kościński, has signed a framework agreement between Poland and the European Investment Bank (EIB) for €700 million to co-finance the Polish state budget contribution to selected measures of the Rural Development Programme 2014-20.

The agreement aims to support investment in agriculture, agri-processing, and the distribution of agricultural products. It also aims to enhance competitiveness, promote environmentally sound production, and contribute to job creation and rural development. Significant investment support will be provided to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to modernise agri-food production and processing, particularly in areas of high value-added production, including livestock production. The project will also support investment in the forestry sector.

The EIB plays a significant role in co-financing numerous investment projects across Poland. Since the beginning of its operations in Poland in 1990, the bank has provided nearly €76 billion of funding in total. The loans offered by the EIB are characterised by competitive financial conditions and are a source of debt financing available to the State Treasury, local governments, and private entities, especially SMEs.