POLAND RURAL DEVELOPMENT CO-FINANCING II

Poland has identified farm viability, competitiveness and sustainable forest management as its main priority area in its 2014-2020 RDP. In addition, (1) restoring, preserving and enhancing ecosystems in agriculture and forestry; and (2) social inclusion, poverty reduction and economic development in rural areas are also significant programme priorities. By financing investments underpinning these priorities, the project is expected to support the delivery of multiple social and environmental benefits. All investments envisaged under the RDP are subject to applicable EU environmental and social regulations and a Strategic Environmental Assessment was therefore conducted as part of the process of RDP preparation. In addition, certain activities (sub-projects) may require an environmental impact assessment (EIA), subject to the determination of the competent authority and in accordance with relevant applicable EU environmental regulations. Furthermore, where an action may affect a Natura 2000 site, as designated according to Habitats and/or Birds directives, or where such action may be subject to other EU environmental regulation, including but not limited to the nitrates, water framework and flood risks directives, the Bank will require the Promoter to follow the directives' procedures, as transposed into national law.