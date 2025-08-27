Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Record number of projects in 60 years

The President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, presented our 2017 results and 2018 outlook at the EIB’s annual press conference. Highlights include:

  • Record number of 901 projects approved in 2017, a 15% increase on 2016
  • More than EUR 78 billion for innovation, environment, infrastructure, and small and medium-sized enterprises
  • Proposed reorganisation to increase efficiency in development finance
  • Since its establishment in 1958 the EU bank, which celebrates its 60thanniversary this year, has invested over a trillion euros

Seit 1958 hat die Bank der EU Kredite von mehr als einer Billion Euro vergeben. Das Geld hat dazu beigetragen, Europa im Lauf der Jahrzehnte offener, wettbewerbsfähiger, geeinter und fairer zu machen. Zugleich haben wir unseren Teil zur weltweiten Entwicklung beigetragen.

  • EIB-Präsident Werner Hoyer

Pressekonferenz ansehen

Fotos von der Jahrespressekonferenz 2018

Projekte: Unsere Projekte im Jahr 2017

Download Videomaterial der EIB

Dieses Material wird kostenlos zur Verfügung gestellt und darf nur für die Berichterstattung über die Tätigkeit der EIB verwendet werden. Jede anderweitige Verwendung ist nur nach ausdrücklicher Zustimmung der Bank zulässig. Die Europäische Investitionsbank übernimmt keine Verantwortung für die unbefugte Verwendung dieses Materials. Bitte folgenden Urheberrechtshinweis angeben: © Europäische Investitionsbank 2018

WEB   BROADCAST

Download Bildmaterial der EIB

EIB Group’s Headquarters
Bâtment Luxembourg
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group’s Headquarters
EIB Group’s headquarters
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group’s Headquarters
EIB Group’s headquarters
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group’s Headquarters
EIB Group’s headquarters
©EIB
Download original
DISCLAIMER: image features the old logo – please do not use other than for historical purposes
EIB Group’s headquarters
©EIB
Download original
EIB Group’s Headquarters
EIB Group’s headquarters
©EIB
Download original
Electrification of the NORTH-SOUTH rail link which connects the major ports of the North to the South of Germany and constitutes an international communication between the Scandinavian countries, Italy, Switzerland and Austria
Electrical wiring for railways - 1960s
©EIB
Download original
Extension of the collection and processing equipment of a group of nine dairy cooperatives in Lower Normandy
Union Laitière Normande France - 1960s
©EIB
Download original
Establishment for the production and bottling of whisky in Shieldhall, near Glasgow (Scotland)
Distilling industry Scotland – 1970s
©EIB
Download original
Extension of lines 2 and 3 of the Athens metro network
Athens Metro B - 2000s
Fotograf: Thanassis Stavrakis ©EIB
Download original
Education in Finland
Improving Education - 2000s
©EIB
Download original
Regional venture capital fund focusing on innovative technology-based African SMEs; Andreata Muforo, Investment Director of TLcom Capital LLP
TLcom TIDE Africa Fund - 2010s
Fotograf: David Blumenfeld ©EIB
Download original

