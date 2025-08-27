Record number of projects in 60 years
The President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, presented our 2017 results and 2018 outlook at the EIB’s annual press conference. Highlights include:
- Record number of 901 projects approved in 2017, a 15% increase on 2016
- More than EUR 78 billion for innovation, environment, infrastructure, and small and medium-sized enterprises
- Proposed reorganisation to increase efficiency in development finance
- Since its establishment in 1958 the EU bank, which celebrates its 60thanniversary this year, has invested over a trillion euros