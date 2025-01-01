Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Society and culture

Strengthening resilience, supporting communities and preserving culture

We support impactful initiatives that strengthen communities and contribute to a resilient society, in alignment with the EIB Group’s priority areas and the EU agenda – including the EU Preparedness Union Strategy and the post-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework.

We also advise governments on community resilience-building issues, such as climate adaptation and a participatory approach to preparedness.

Our areas of focus

Humanitarian relief

Following major humanitarian disasters, we provide targeted assistance that reflects the European value of solidarity. Over the past ten years, our humanitarian efforts have supported millions of people around the world. Partnerships with trusted non-governmental organisations ensure that this aid is effective and makes a lasting impact.

Explore  

Cultural heritage

The EIB Institute, in partnership with Europa Nostra, supports the 7 Most Endangered programme, which protects cultural heritage sites in Europe that are at risk. The initiative benefits from the active voluntary involvement of retired EIB Institute staff, whose knowledge and dedication contribute to its success.

 

Youth education on climate and disaster preparedness

Our pilot programme, developed jointly with the Luxembourg Government, supports youth education on climate and disaster preparedness. The model is now being introduced in Greece with co-funding from the European Climate Foundation, broadening the initiative’s reach and impact across Europe.

Human adaptation to heat

Together with the Human Adaptation Institute and other partners, we are supporting the largest qualitative and quantitative study on how people adapt to heat in Europe. The project focuses on essential outdoor workers and provides evidence-based insights to help policymakers design behavioural, policy and investment measures.

Humanitarian relief

Humanitarian aid is often the only way to provide support during a disaster. The EIB Institute works with international non-governmental organisations to ensure a rapid and effective response, as well as a strategic allocation of resources. We provide assistance throughout the disaster recovery process, from immediate relief to the long-term reconstruction of communities and infrastructure.

We help communities by:

  • supplying: food, clean water and medical supplies.
  • rebuilding: homes, schools and public spaces.
  • focusing: on mental health support, offering counselling and activities for kids and adults.
  • providing: educational materials, safe spaces for children and temporary shelters to help people start rebuilding their lives.
The EIB Institute donates €750 000 to support humanitarian relief in Gaza  
Getty

Our impact

IT donations in 2024

In 2024, the EIB Institute, working with the Bank’s Information Systems Department, reinforced its commitment to sustainability and digital inclusion by expanding its IT donation programme. This initiative repurposes decommissioned equipment, including desktop computers, laptops and tablets, to support schools and non-profit organisations across the European Union and beyond.

1856

IT devices donated

61

schools benefitted

82

non-profit organisations aided

19

countries reached across the EU