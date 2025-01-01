The EIB Institute (EIBI) is part of the European Investment Bank Group. It invests in people and ideas, fostering education, social resilience, foresight and partnerships with foundations to amplify the EIB Group’s impact.
By connecting with universities, innovators, foundations and communities, the Institute helps the Bank to anticipate future challenges and contribute to Europe’s resilience, competitiveness and inclusive growth.
Our mission
Engage
youth, academia and experts to anticipate future challenges for the EIB Group.
Enhance
EIB Group visibility and impact in line with its strategic priorities.
Mobilise
the EIB staff to give back through community and civic engagement.
Our thematic areas
Youth and academia
We connect with universities, students and researchers to empower the next generation and link EIB Group teams with the latest academic insights and ideas.
Foundations, impact and foresight
We engage with Europe’s foundations, entrepreneurs and innovation ecosystems to mobilise resources and anticipate future challenges.
Society and culture
We support inclusive and resilient communities, and we work towards preserving Europe’s cultural heritage.
Connect with us
General enquiries
For any enquiries regarding the EIB Institute initiatives, contact us at institute@eib.org