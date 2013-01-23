  • Informations de publication

    23 janv. 2013

    DOI: 10.2867/15335

Description

L’objectif primordial de la BEI dans les pays d’Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique (ACP) et dans les pays et territoires d’outre-mer (PTOM) est d’appuyer des projets porteurs d’avantages sociaux, économiques et environnementaux durables. Les buts que poursuit la BEI dans ces régions correspondent à ceux de l’Accord de partenariat ACP-UE (dit « Accord de Cotonou »), du Consensus européen pour le développement et des Objectifs du millénaire pour le développement (OMD) des Nations unies.