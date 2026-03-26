Description

The Additionality and Impact Measurement (AIM) framework was introduced in 2020 to support EIB investment decisions and provide systematic reporting for accountability and learning. Five years into operation, the evaluation assesses whether the AIM framework is rigorous, efficiently deployed, and useful for its intended users.

Key takeaways

The AIM framework is conceptually sound and provides a clear rationale for how European Investment Bank (EIB) financing addresses market failures. However, its practical usefulness could be strengthened by developing clearer approaches to assess contributions to EU policy objectives and by improving access to and use of AIM data. This would enhance its value for strategic decision-making and communication about the EIB’s impact.

The AIM framework supports the appraisal process by providing a “stamp of quality” for EIB interventions. Yet its role after project completion could be strengthened. More systematic use of data, supported by clearer feedback embedded in processes, would enhance AIM’s potential as a learning tool.

AIM processes and systems display several strengths, notably by offering a unified entry point for all EIB operations and requiring a reasonable level of staff effort. Their effectiveness could be further enhanced by addressing duplicated efforts, limited automation and document-heavy procedures.

The evaluation issues four recommendations to improve the AIM further: