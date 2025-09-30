  • Publication information

    30 Sept 2025

    • Energy
The European Investment Bank Group Energy Sector Orientation outlines the strategic direction for the Group’s energy-related financing activities under the second phase (2026-2030) of the Climate Bank Roadmap. It reaffirms the Group’s commitment to supporting the European Union’s energy transition, climate goals and strategic autonomy through targeted investments and advisory services.

Climate Bank Roadmap Phase 2 (2026-2030)

Phase 2 of the Climate Bank Roadmap ensures that the EIB Group will stay on course with its climate objectives through 2030, supporting EU priorities and simplifying processes.
