EIB Group cohesion data

Reducing inequalities within and between EU countries and regions is one of EIB Group priorities. Read more about EIB cohesion and regional development.
Highlights
In 2024, the EIB Group provided a record €38.3 billion in financing to cohesion regions. This represents 48% of the Group’s total financing in the European Union for the year and exceeds the targets set in the EIB cohesion orientation 2021-2027.
The EIB and the EIF have met or exceeded all their cohesion targets since 2022. EIB lending to less developed regions was above target in 2023 and 2024.
Since 2021, the EIB Group has financed over €140 billion in cohesion regions. This is equivalent to more than a third of the EU budget for Cohesion Policy Funds for the entire 2021–2027 long term budget.
Regional focus
This chart gives an overview of the EIB Group’s cohesion activities between 2021 and 2024. For the EIB, cohesion financing is further broken down into less developed and transition regions.
Of the EU’s 145 cohesion regions, 67 are classified as transition regions and 78 as less developed regions. Transition regions are defined as regions where the GDP per capita is between 75% and 100% of the EU average. In less developed regions, GDP per capita is less than 75% of the EU average.
Less developed regions are mostly found in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe (e.g. Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Portugal, Greece and the southern regions of Italy and Spain).
Many transition regions are found in wealthier EU Member States (e.g. France and Finland) but some transition regions are formerly less developed regions whose economies have grown significantly faster than the EU average over the past two decades (e.g. in Estonia, Czechia and Poland).
The top six recipients of EIB Group cohesion financing are France, Spain, Poland, Italy, Greece, and Romania. France and Italy attract a high amount of financing because of the combined size of their cohesion regions.
Spain, Poland, Greece and Romania, by contrast, attract a much higher share of cohesion financing (43% of the EU total) than the economic weight of their cohesion regions (29% of EU Cohesion-region GDP).
Zooming in on EIB Group financing to less developed regions, Poland, Italy, and Spain are by far the greatest recipients.
These maps show EIB financing in absolute euro amounts as well as “lending intensity,” measured as EIB financing per inhabitant.
Large and populous regions tend to receive the most financing. The biggest recipients, with at least €2.29 bn from 2021-2024 are Andalusia and Castilla y Leon (Spain), Sicily and Campania (Italy), Silesia and Pomerania (Poland), as well as the French Transition regions Nord Pas-de-Calais and Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur.
Many Transition regions are in a ‘middle-income trap’ in which they risk being too expensive for some activities but not innovative or productive enough for others. Transition regions receive fewer EU grants from the EU Cohesion Policy Funds than less developed regions making EIB lending to transition regions particularly crucial.
The second highest recipient group (between €1.25bn and €2.29bn) includes nine transition regions, the third highest (with lending above €848m) contains another ten. These regions are located in France (9), Spain (2), Poland (2), Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, and Italy (one each).
As for EIB lending intensity, the top category – with lending per inhabitant above €1 600 from 2021-2024 – includes three regions: Western Macedonia, Extremadura, and Burgenland. These are the regions with the lowest living standards in their respective countries (Greece, Spain, and Austria), showing that the EIB takes its mission to invest in less developed regions seriously.
The less developed regions of Alentejo (Portugal) and Pomerania (Poland) also have high EIB lending per capita (€1000 and above). The same is true for the Transition regions Castilla y Leon (Spain) and Marche (Italy).
The categories with medium EIB lending intensity (between €400 and €1 000 per capita) contain 41 regions – 22 Less developed and 19 transition regions – in twelve EU countries: France (8), Italy (7), Czech Republic (6), Poland (6), Belgium (4), Spain (4), Romania (2), Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, and Ireland (one each).
EIB cohesion for climate and sustainability
As the Climate Bank of the European Union, the EIB has committed to dedicating at least 50% of its annual financing to climate action and environmental sustainability. The EIB as a whole exceeded this target in each of the past four years.
The target was also met in EIB cohesion regions, in line with the EIB Cohesion Orientation. In some years (2022 and 2024), EIB lending in cohesion regions was even “greener” than that in non-cohesion regions.
EIB Group cohesion by PPG
EIB Group activities contribute to reducing regional economic disparities across the European Union by supporting its four primary public policy goals (PPGs), which are aligned with EU policy priorities.
- The EIB Group directed €40.6 billion (37% of total cohesion lending) to sustainable energy and natural resources, mainly in support of electricity networks and renewable energy projects. In 2024, support for sustainable energy and natural resources reached almost €16 billion (41% of the total), clearly demonstrating how cohesion and climate action work hand in hand.
- Sustainable Cities and Regions received the second highest amount with €29.9 billion (24% of the total), much of it towards transport projects. In 2024, this PPG represented 21% of total cohesion financing.
- The EIB Group allocated €22.4 billion to projects under the innovation, digital and human capital goal, accounting for 18% of total Cohesion financing. In 2024, the Group increased funding by almost one-third compared to 2023, marking a significant and welcome improvement.
- Support for SMEs and mid-caps represented 21% of Group cohesion financing, with €26.2 billion invested. In 2024, financing under this PPG amounted to €7.3 billion (19% of the total). While it has been the smallest PPG for the Bank in terms of total cohesion financing, it is the most important area for the EIF (46% of EIF commitments/EUR 7.4bn in cohesion regions in 2022-2024)
- Sustainable energy and natural resources, the greatest contributor to total cohesion financing (37%) for the EU as a whole, was particularly prevalent in Austria, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, and Slovenia, where it made up at least half of the total amounts. However, in Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, and Malta, its share was below 20%.
- Sustainable cities and regions accounted for 24% out of the total. In Cyprus, Croatia, and Poland, it made up 40% or more. In Austria, Finland, Ireland, Slovenia, and Sweden, its share was less than 10%.
- Innovation, digital and human capital projects received 18% of Cohesion support. In Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Estonia, and Latvia it made up 30% or more. In Austria, Bulgaria, and the Czech Republic, its share was less than 8%.
- Funding for SMEs and mid-caps (21% of the total) is especially important in less wealthy countries such as Bulgaria, Greece, Portugal, Romania, and Slovakia, where it accounts for over 30% of cohesion support. In wealthier countries like Belgium, Germany, Finland, and Sweden, its share is 10% or less.
In describing differences between countries, it should be noted that seven Member States are entirely made up of cohesion regions (Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Latvia and Malta), whereas 19 Member States have both cohesion and non-cohesion regions. As a result, the results shown are not representative of overall EIB Group activities in these countries.
EIB Group cohesion by policy objective
The chart shows the EIB Group’s support for its policy objectives since 2021.
Focusing on the EIB, a few specific policy objectives have driven most of the Bank’s financing in cohesion regions over the past four years.
- In particular, electricity networks and Renewable energy together account for nearly three-quarters of all Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources lending in cohesion regions.
- Transport projects make up about three-quarters of Sustainable Cities and Regions lending. Within transport, half of the funding supports the completion of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), 40% goes to sustainable transport, and the rest supports modernisation of the transport sector.
- Research, development, and innovation (RDI) projects lead EIB lending under Innovation, Digital and Human Capital, making up 44% (almost €9 billion) of the total, mainly through support for public-sector RDI. Health and education projects each account for just over 20%, while the remaining funds go to digital infrastructure.
- Under the SME & midcaps goal, the EIB directs about 60% of funding to SMEs and 40% to mid-caps, showing a clear focus on supporting smaller businesses.
For the EIF, cohesion financing in 2022-2024 was driven by support for SMEs and mid-caps (46%/ €7.4bn) as well as sustainable energy & natural resources (34% /€5.4bn), followed by innovation, digital and human capital (15%/€2.4bn) and sustainable cities and regions (6%/€964m, contribution to sustainable transport).
EIB cohesion expected results
The following chart presents a selection of key indicators summarizing the cumulative expected results of EIB-financed operations in specific sectors in EIB cohesion regions, signed since 2021. These figures represent concrete, sector-specific measures of project outputs and outcomes, expressed in physical units (such as megawatt-hours of energy saved, the number of people receiving improved healthcare, or benefiting from safer drinking water, etc.) and are based on data gathered at appraisal for each project.
EIB cohesion and UN SDGs
Since 2021, the EIB Group significantly advanced its contributions to the UN SDGs, particularly through its cohesion financing in EU regions. Support to SMEs and mid-caps has been strengthened, driven by increased demand in cohesion regions, addressing SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). The EIB's financing aims to reduce inequalities (SDG 10) within and among countries, by investing in regions with lower GDP per capita and promoting inclusive development. Read more about EIB Group’s contribution to the SDGs.
