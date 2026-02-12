Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
MERIDIAM EU NEIGHBOURHOOD INFRASTRUCTURE FUND

Référence: 20260008
Date de publication: 18 février 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

MERIDIAM SAS

Lieu

Description

The operation involves a strategic partnership with Meridiam, a leading French infrastructure fund manager, to create a parallel fund that will exclusively focus on EIB Global's strategic priorities. The fund will accelerate greenfield infrastructure investments in pivotal sectors including low-carbon solutions, sustainable mobility, and essential public services, mainly in EIB Global's priority regions including EU candidate countries and the European neighbourhood regions. The parallel fund will co-invest alongside Meridiam Sustainable Infrastructure Europe V (MSIE V).

Objectifs

The Fund is designed to promote the development of sustainable, climate-aligned infrastructure in Europe and neighbouring regions, with an emphasis on low-carbon technologies, sustainable mobility, and critical public services. It targets greenfield infrastructure investments that strengthen connectivity and resilience, and contribute to the EU's climate objectives and Global Gateway priorities.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
  • Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
  • Transports - Transports et entreposage
  • Éducation - Enseignement
  • Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 2800 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 12/02/2026

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

