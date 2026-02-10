HYPO TIROL MBIL 2

Date de publication: 6 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierHYPO TIROL BANK AG
Lieu
Description
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by Public Sector Entities, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Midcaps and other eligible private entities mostly in Austria. At least 20% is dedicated to finance Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.
Objectifs
The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance".
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 10/02/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).