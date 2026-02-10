Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
HYPO TIROL MBIL 2

Référence: 20250860
Date de publication: 6 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

HYPO TIROL BANK AG

Lieu

Description

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by Public Sector Entities, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Midcaps and other eligible private entities mostly in Austria. At least 20% is dedicated to finance Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance".

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 10/02/2026

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Autriche Lignes de crédit