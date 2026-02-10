HYPO TIROL MBIL 2

Référence: 20250860

Date de publication: 6 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

HYPO TIROL BANK AG

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to support projects carried out by Public Sector Entities, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Midcaps and other eligible private entities mostly in Austria. At least 20% is dedicated to finance Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance".

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 10/02/2026