ARDSHINBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Date de publication: 2 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierINDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK OJSC
Lieu
Description
EFSD+ MSME Guarantee Facility - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ardshinbank in Armenia.
Objectifs
Financing of projects carried out by micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) in eligible sectors in Armenia.
Secteur(s)
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB Environmental and Social Standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).