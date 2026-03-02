ARDSHINBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Référence: 20250772

Date de publication: 2 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTION BANK OJSC

EFSD+ MSME Guarantee Facility - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ardshinbank in Armenia.

Objectifs

Financing of projects carried out by micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSME) in eligible sectors in Armenia.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not disclosed

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB Environmental and Social Standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen