CO-INVESTMENT DWS EV HOME CHARGING INFRA FRANCE

Date de publication: 8 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierDWS INVESTMENT SA
Lieu
Description
The operation consists in a co-investment alongside Sustainable Growth Infra Fund managed by DWS to support the deployment of electric vehicles charging infrastructure points in cooperatives, social housing and offices in France.
Objectifs
The aim is to provide the essential electric vehicle charging infrastructure in collective housing, to enable the affordable and sustainable growth of the electric vehicle sector in France. The co-investment will be used to finance the short and medium-term capital expenditure needed to deploy indoor charging solutions in co-ownerships, with a secondary focus on connection points in social housing.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 27 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 79 million
Aspects environnementaux
Details of the infrastructure fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the co-investment vehicle will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).