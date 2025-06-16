UCB RO LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II

Référence: 20250616

Date de publication: 19 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

UNICREDIT BANK SA

The operation will support the intermediary in financing eligible investments promoted by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps in Romania, including innovative projects.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for target beneficiaries in Romania by providing term loans.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 8/10/2025