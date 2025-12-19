CIB G4M MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Date de publication: 26 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCIB BANK ZRT
Lieu
Description
The Growth for MidCaps (G4M) linked risk sharing guarantee will enable the intermediary to provide new financing for MidCaps for their investment projects in Hungary.
Objectifs
The aim is to improve access to finance for the final beneficiaries in Hungary and, potentially, in other EU Member States.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 280 million
Aspects environnementaux
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 19/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).