TECH EU SPACE AND INNOVATION LENDING ENVELOPE

Référence: 20250551

Date de publication: 2 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S)

First dedicated Lending Envelope (LE) for the European Space Sector under the TechEU initiative. This initiative is designed to help develop and scale the European space ecosystem by expanding access to finance through eligible financial intermediaries. The LE will deploy the full range of EIB Group's existing instruments (SSSR, loan substitutes, guarantees and supply chain finance) tailored to the financing needs and market realities of each Member State. The LE will complement other EIB Group initiatives in the space domain (e.g. investment loans, equity, venture debt, advisory), and support the growth of the sector across the entire value chain from upstream manufacturing and launch systems to downstream applications and data-driven services. It also supports innovation and digitalisation in SMEs across eligible sectors.

Objectifs

The Space Lending Envelope aims to fast-track EIB financing across the entire European space ecosystem by providing a pre-approved framework that accelerates deployment, improves bankability, and de-risks private investment. It supports EU strategic autonomy by backing upstream and downstream space technologies, crowding in commercial lenders, and enabling blended structures with ESA and EU programmes. By standardising eligibility criteria and offering long-tenor, risk-sharing solutions adapted to high-capex, high-risk projects, it strengthens Europe's competitiveness and closes the sector's longstanding funding gaps.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 15/10/2025