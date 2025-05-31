REFOREST FUND SCSP

Référence: 20250531

Date de publication: 21 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

A fund focused on regenerating natural ecosystems for sustainable environmental and financial impact by selling carbon credits via long term offtake agreements.

Objectifs

The Fund will invest in sustainability-focused projects in forestry, mangroves and agroforestry sectors. The target projects will generate the highest quality removal carbon credits, which will be sold via long-term offtake agreements. The emerging markets will be targeted, creating positive impacts in terms of carbon sequestration climate change mitigation and adaptation, biodiversity protection and community inclusion. The Fund will contribute to climate adaptation targets by creating nature-based carbon credits with environmental integrity.

Secteur(s)

Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Fund will be required to develop an environmental and social policy and establish and maintain the appropriate environmental and social risk management system to identify, assess, manage, monitor and report environmental and social risks and impacts so as to comply with the EIB’environmental and social requirements. The Fund will be required to identify and assess the environmental and social risks, impacts and opportunities as part of the standard due diligence process for each underlying investment, thereby ensuring that the investments are in compliance with applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation as well as the relevant EIB's Environmental and Social Standards. Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures as well as the capacity of the Fund Manager to implement the environmental and social risk management system will be reviewed during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Fund Manager shall take all requisite measures to ensure that contracts for implementation of the projects financed by the Fund will be tendered in line with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 21/10/2025