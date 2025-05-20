ISP IMPACT LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS II

Référence: 20250520

Date de publication: 29 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

The loan will support Intesa Sanpaolo in providing financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy. At least 25% of the allocations will be dedicated to projects that meet the eligibility criteria for Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. In addition, part of the facility will target companies located in Italian Cohesion regions.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 31/07/2025