BEW DISTRICT HEATING AND SUPPLY BERLIN

Référence: 20250512

Date de publication: 2 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BEW BERLINER ENERGIE WARME GMBH

The project concerns investments into the district heating network and heat supply in the city of Berlin.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance several investments in the Berlin district heat system, such as: modernisation and extension of the district heating network including low-carbon and renewable heat supply.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 800 million

Aspects environnementaux

The key objectives aim at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lower air pollution. Modernising the district heating systems will prevent heat losses, increase security of supply while extension will avoid installation of individual heating systems often based on fossil fuels. Investments in more sustainable heat generation including heat pumps and waste heat usage will replace existing coal-based heat generation.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter is a fully publicly-owned undertaking. He has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/25/EU, and/or 2014/23/EU where applicable, as well as the Directive 92/13/EEC and/or Directive 89/665/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. German legislation transposing relevant EU Directives includes "Sektorenverordnung" (SektVO) of the Gesetz gegen Wettbewerbsbeschränkungen GWB).

Statut

À l'examen