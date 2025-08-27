BID WATER AND SANITATION FL

Date de publication: 1 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCOUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED COUNTERPART TO BE DETERMINED TIERS A
Lieu
Description
Framework loan provided to Romania's national promotional bank - Banca de Investitii si Dezvoltare (BID) - destined to partly finance investment projects in the water and sewerage sector.
Objectifs
The project will improve access to water and sanitation services in Romania and contribute to ensuring continued compliance with key EU directives in the water sector.
Secteur(s)
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project will contribute to ensuring compliance in particular with the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC and 2024/3019/EU) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the EIB's policies, including the Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
Passation des marchés
The EIB will require the Promoters to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 27/08/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).