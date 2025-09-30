DECARBONISATION OF AIRPORT PRAGUE

Date de publication: 5 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierLETISTE PRAHA AS
Lieu
Description
The project supports the implementation of investments under Prague Airport’s decarbonisation plan. The main components include: - the construction of electric vehicle charging infrastructure - the installation of electric ground power units for aircraft - the acquisition of electric buses and other zero-emission ground-handling equipment
Objectifs
The aim is to finance the PRAGMATIC project (PRAGue Airport e-Mobility Airside TechnologICal upgrade), the promoter’s plan to decarbonise airport ground-handling operations. These investments will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the airport’s transition to more sustainable operations.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
CZK 500 million (EUR 21 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
CZK 1215 million (EUR 50 million)
Aspects environnementaux
Several components included in this project might fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU (EIA Directive), meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. This, and the status of any existing development consents, will be reviewed and assessed during project appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 30/09/2025
