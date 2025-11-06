NUCLEARELECTRICA CERNAVODA REHABILITATION

Date de publication: 12 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSOCIETATEA NATIONALA NUCLEARELECTRICA SA
Lieu
Description
The project will extend the operational life of Unit 1 at the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant. It will modernise the facility to enable operations for another full life cycle. The refurbishment will include replacing key components, upgrading systems and carrying out construction works.
Objectifs
The aim is to replace life-limiting components, modernise the facility, update the systems and upgrade safety measures to enable operations for another life cycle.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 800 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 3200 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project has undergone an environmental impact assessment (EIA), which included public consultations and consideration of the transboundary context. The main potential impacts are primarily temporary and related to construction activities, such as air emissions, noise, dust, health and safety risks, hazardous materials and waste, and workers’ exposure to harmful substances. During the operational phase, potential impacts include thermal pollution, stress under drought conditions, and emissions during normal operation and accident scenarios. However, with mitigation measures in place, including good construction and operational practices, monitoring and remedial actions, the environmental effects are not considered significant. The project also offers environmental benefits by avoiding CO₂ emissions through continued stable baseload low-carbon electricity generation. The competent authority issued its decision in July 2025.
Passation des marchés
The promoter is a state-owned company operating in the utilities sector (electricity). The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU public procurement legislation.
Statut
À l'examen - 6/11/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).