SSA-BASED MANUFACTURING OF BEDNETS (HDX)

Référence: 20250440

Date de publication: 4 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

PROTEQ HEALTH SARL

The project entails local manufacturing of Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs) in Nigeria. It will leverage a novel proprietary automation technology for manufacturing of ITNs being developed in Europe and a strategic partnership with a leading European chemical manufacturing company to reduce costs, enabling cost-competitive Africa-based production and ITNs affordability, accessibility and supply security for effective malaria control in Africa.

Objectifs

The aim is to support local ITN manufacturing in Africa using a novel and proprietary European manufacturing automation technology. This technology reduces labour-intensive portions of the ITN production process, reducing costs and improving affordability and accessibility of ITNs for malaria control in Africa.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 20 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Aspects environnementaux

The EIB will require that the Project is in line with the relevant environmental legislation and that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The Project is expected to require an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which will be further assessed during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the Project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Statut

À l'examen - 24/10/2025