SSA-BASED MANUFACTURING OF BEDNETS (HDX)

Date de publication: 4 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierPROTEQ HEALTH SARL
Lieu
Description
The project entails local manufacturing of Insecticide-Treated Nets (ITNs) in Nigeria. It will leverage a novel proprietary automation technology for manufacturing of ITNs being developed in Europe and a strategic partnership with a leading European chemical manufacturing company to reduce costs, enabling cost-competitive Africa-based production and ITNs affordability, accessibility and supply security for effective malaria control in Africa.
Objectifs
The aim is to support local ITN manufacturing in Africa using a novel and proprietary European manufacturing automation technology. This technology reduces labour-intensive portions of the ITN production process, reducing costs and improving affordability and accessibility of ITNs for malaria control in Africa.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 20 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
Aspects environnementaux
The EIB will require that the Project is in line with the relevant environmental legislation and that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The Project is expected to require an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which will be further assessed during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the Project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.
Statut
À l'examen - 24/10/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).