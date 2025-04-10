Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
HELIOS GLOBAL GATEWAY EU BOOSTER FUND

Référence: 20250410
Date de publication: 24 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND

Lieu

Description

This operation seeks to support the growth of companies with a strong EU nexus and operating in sectors aligned with the investment priorities of the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Commentaires

N/A

Secteur(s)

  • Services - Activités financières et d'assurance

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Passation des marchés

The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Statut

À l'examen - 15/07/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Régional - Afrique Services