HELIOS GLOBAL GATEWAY EU BOOSTER FUND

Référence: 20250410

Date de publication: 24 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND

This operation seeks to support the growth of companies with a strong EU nexus and operating in sectors aligned with the investment priorities of the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

Commentaires

N/A

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités financières et d'assurance

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Passation des marchés

The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.

Statut

À l'examen - 15/07/2025