HELIOS GLOBAL GATEWAY EU BOOSTER FUND

Date de publication: 24 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSPECIAL PURPOSE ENTITY(IES)/FUND
Lieu
Description
This operation seeks to support the growth of companies with a strong EU nexus and operating in sectors aligned with the investment priorities of the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as enhance trade between the EU and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.
Commentaires
N/A
Secteur(s)
- Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 50 million (EUR 43 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The new fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.
Passation des marchés
The fund is expected to comply with EIB's procurement guidelines.
Statut
À l'examen - 15/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).