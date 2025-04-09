FRESH AGRO-INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PT

Date de publication: 9 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierFRESH-52 SARL
Lieu
Description
The Project involves the development and operation of a new food manufacturing plant in Santarém, Portugal, (PT185, less developed region) for an SME (Group Fresh 52) constructed on a greenfield site. The Project includes (i) a baby carrot processing line, (ii) a whole carrot processing line, (iii) ancillary equipment to operate the plant and (iv) specific agri-equipment.
Objectifs
The Project will contribute to the objective of regional job creation, direct and indirect, as well as economic, social and territorial cohesion. It also contribute to sustain farmers and agricultural cooperatives in rural areas, support the rural economy development, and in financing an innovative SME, it addresses the market failure of information asymmetry. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest (SME & Midcaps). Additionally, the Project is aligned with the EIB low carbon framework, particularly with Table E, bioeconomy.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 65 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 136 million
Aspects environnementaux
The Bank will require that the Project financed under this Operation complies with the applicable domestic and EU legislation, as appropriate. The Promoter will transmit to the satisfaction of the Bank an environmental and social management system to ensure that adequate capacity, systems and processes are in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks associated with the operation of the plant.
Passation des marchés
The Promoter will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 7/10/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).