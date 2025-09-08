ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II

Référence: 20250342

Date de publication: 19 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CENTRAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

The project concerns a double-intermediated facility with the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia (CBA) to support the economic recovery and resilience of the country by enhancing the access to financing for micro, small, medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps.

Objectifs

The operation aims to contribute to the financing of micro, small- and medium-sized projects, according to EIB's eligibility criteria, promoted by small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-capsin eligible sectors in Armenia.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Statut

Approuvé - 8/09/2025