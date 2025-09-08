ARMENIA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY II

Date de publication: 19 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCENTRAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA
The project concerns a double-intermediated facility with the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia (CBA) to support the economic recovery and resilience of the country by enhancing the access to financing for micro, small, medium-sized enterprises and mid-caps.
The operation aims to contribute to the financing of micro, small- and medium-sized projects, according to EIB's eligibility criteria, promoted by small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-capsin eligible sectors in Armenia.
- Lignes de crédit
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Approuvé - 8/09/2025
