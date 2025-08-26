ST ANDRA SOLAR PV PARK & BATTERY STORAGE

Date de publication: 3 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierPUSPOK ERNEUERBARE ENERGIE GMBH
Lieu
Description
Implementation and operation of a ground-based agri-photovoltaic installation and five battery energy storage systems in Burgenland, Austria.
Objectifs
The aim of the project is to primarily reduce carbon and air pollution emissions, which are externalities the market fails to address. Moreover, the project will foster the integration of new, variable renewable generation technologies in the market and support security of supply. Hence, the project will fill a market gap in developing new renewable capacity, including the financing gap for projects trying to develop new capacity with more market-exposed structures and instruments.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 57 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 90 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project will generate environmental benefits by deploying a ground based solar photovoltaic (PV) plant that helps mitigate climate change. The PV plant, due to its technical characteristics, falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, requiring the competent authority to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. The battery energy storage units do not fall under either Annex of the EIA Directive. The PV plant and the battery storage units have not been subject to an EIA.
Passation des marchés
The European Commission has exempted all contracts which are being awarded to implement electricity generation projects in Austria from the scope of the Utilities Directive. No public procurement is required.
Statut
Signé - 21/10/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).