CO-INVESTMENT IMPAX SOLARISATION SYSTEMS GERMANY

Date de publication: 14 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierIMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT (AIFM) LTD
Lieu
Description
The operation is an EIB co-investment alongside the NEF IV fund, managed by Impax Asset Management, to finance small-scale photovoltaic installations and energy efficiency systems in commercial and industrial buildings across Germany. These systems include battery storage, heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations, smart meters, and related financing solutions.
Objectifs
The aim is to develop decentralised generation assets and energy efficiency schemes that will help optimise energy consumption for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps, while contributing to national and EU energy and climate goals—particularly the decarbonisation of electricity production, the reduction of reliance on fossil fuels, and the enhancement of energy supply security.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 90 million
Aspects environnementaux
Details of the infrastructure fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter will take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the co-investment vehicle will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Statut
Approuvé - 12/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).