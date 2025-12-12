CO-INVESTMENT IMPAX SOLARISATION SYSTEMS GERMANY

Référence: 20250305

Date de publication: 14 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT (AIFM) LTD

The operation is an EIB co-investment alongside the NEF IV fund, managed by Impax Asset Management, to finance small-scale photovoltaic installations and energy efficiency systems in commercial and industrial buildings across Germany. These systems include battery storage, heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations, smart meters, and related financing solutions.

Objectifs

The aim is to develop decentralised generation assets and energy efficiency schemes that will help optimise energy consumption for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps, while contributing to national and EU energy and climate goals—particularly the decarbonisation of electricity production, the reduction of reliance on fossil fuels, and the enhancement of energy supply security.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 30 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 90 million

Aspects environnementaux

Details of the infrastructure fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter will take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the co-investment vehicle will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Statut

Approuvé - 12/12/2025