CEC BANK PSLF ROMANIA

Référence: 20250295

Date de publication: 7 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CEC BANK - SA

The multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) will finance investments promoted by public sector entities in Romania.

Objectifs

The aim is to support projects mainly located in the Just Transition regions of Romania.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 25 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 13/06/2025