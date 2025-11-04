UPGRADING MONTENEGRO HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE

Date de publication: 4 mars 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierMONTENEGRO
Lieu
Description
The project supports the construction of a new general hospital in Pljevlja, replacing outdated facilities to improve service accessibility in northern Montenegro; the construction of the new city Kvart health centre in Podgorica, which will address overburdened primary healthcare services due to rapid urban expansion and the construction of a new haematology clinic within the clinical center of Montenegro, which will enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, over 30 public healthcare institutions will benefit from investments in modern medical equipment, such as magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scanners, and x-ray machines among others, reducing diagnostic waiting times and enhancing service delivery. The project is part of a broader programme to modernise Montenegro's health sector, involving also the International Atomic Energy Agency lead project for breast cancer imaging and supported by the Bank's catalytic role in enabling this cooperation.
Objectifs
The project strengthens Montenegro's public healthcare system by building three new hospitals and upgrading over 30 facilities, improving health outcomes and service quality while supporting economic growth, EU-aligned reforms, and progress toward EU accession through modern, sustainable infrastructure.
Secteur(s)
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 27 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 115 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project is considered to be Paris aligned because i) it meets the low carbon criteria as set out in the Climate Bank Roadmap (Annex 2, Table I Human Capital) and ii) is assessed as not materially at risk from physical climate hazards. In this context, the physical climate risk for this project is considered Low.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation.
Statut
À l'examen - 4/11/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).