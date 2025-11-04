UPGRADING MONTENEGRO HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE

Référence: 20250290

Date de publication: 4 mars 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

MONTENEGRO

The project supports the construction of a new general hospital in Pljevlja, replacing outdated facilities to improve service accessibility in northern Montenegro; the construction of the new city Kvart health centre in Podgorica, which will address overburdened primary healthcare services due to rapid urban expansion and the construction of a new haematology clinic within the clinical center of Montenegro, which will enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, over 30 public healthcare institutions will benefit from investments in modern medical equipment, such as magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography scanners, and x-ray machines among others, reducing diagnostic waiting times and enhancing service delivery. The project is part of a broader programme to modernise Montenegro's health sector, involving also the International Atomic Energy Agency lead project for breast cancer imaging and supported by the Bank's catalytic role in enabling this cooperation.

Objectifs

The project strengthens Montenegro's public healthcare system by building three new hospitals and upgrading over 30 facilities, improving health outcomes and service quality while supporting economic growth, EU-aligned reforms, and progress toward EU accession through modern, sustainable infrastructure.

Secteur(s)

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 27 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 115 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project is considered to be Paris aligned because i) it meets the low carbon criteria as set out in the Climate Bank Roadmap (Annex 2, Table I Human Capital) and ii) is assessed as not materially at risk from physical climate hazards. In this context, the physical climate risk for this project is considered Low.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement legislation.

Statut

À l'examen - 4/11/2025