EU-EGYPT TANMIYA GROWTH FUND II

Référence: 20250281

Date de publication: 3 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TCV FUND MANAGER BV

This operation seeks to support private sector development in Egypt and is expected to foster trade between the EU and Egypt, in sectors supporting EU's Global Gateway priorities.

Objectifs

The key project objectives include supporting the development of the private sector in Egypt, by increasing access to patient risk capital for - and providing managerial value-add to - local small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This is expected to support the growth and institutionalisation of Egyptian private companies that are mostly family owned in the target segment. The fund will build on the strategy adopted in an inaugural fund. The fund manager will aim to create value through a hands-on approach, driving the growth and profitability of investee companies as well as enhancing environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and implementing appropriate digitalisation measures.

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités financières et d'assurance

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 150 million (EUR 128 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.

Passation des marchés

N/A

Statut

À l'examen - 13/05/2025