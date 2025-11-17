PROCREDIT BANK UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY

Référence: 20250280

Date de publication: 17 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

JSC PROCREDIT BANK

The project involves a partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, as well as a corresponding grant to ProCredit Bank in Ukraine.

Objectifs

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions, thereby providing wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 7 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 35 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen