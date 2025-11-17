Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
PROCREDIT BANK UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY

Référence: 20250280
Date de publication: 17 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

JSC PROCREDIT BANK

Lieu

Description

The project involves a partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, as well as a corresponding grant to ProCredit Bank in Ukraine.

Objectifs

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions, thereby providing wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 7 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 35 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Ukraine Lignes de crédit