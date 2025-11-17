PROCREDIT BANK UKRAINE GUARANTEE FACILITY

Date de publication: 17 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierJSC PROCREDIT BANK
Lieu
Description
The project involves a partial portfolio guarantee under the EU4Business Guarantee Facility II, as well as a corresponding grant to ProCredit Bank in Ukraine.
Objectifs
The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions, thereby providing wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Secteur(s)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 7 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 35 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).