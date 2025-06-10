UKRGASBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY III

Date de publication: 11 avril 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierPJSC JSB UKRGASBANK
Lieu
Description
The operation consists in a EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II - Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Ukrgasbank in Ukraine.
Additionality and Impact
This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine, through a guarantee to Ukrgasbank, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.
The war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022 have disrupted and negatively impacted Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries.
Thanks to this guarantee, Ukrgasbank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for riskier MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of reduced collateral requirements and/or lower interest rates
Objectifs
Through the intermediary, the aim is to eligible projects carried out by micro, medium-sized enterprises in eligible sectors in the country.
Commentaires
N/A
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 5 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 18/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).