XELTIS RDI (IEU TI 2)

Date de publication: 28 août 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierXELTIS BV
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the promoter’s Research & Development (R&D)to further develop transformative vascular implants using supramolecular chemistry. The R&D investments focus on solutions for vascular access, coronary and peripheral bypass grafts, and pulmonary heart valves.
Objectifs
The project focuses on the development, clinical validation, and regulatory approval of aXess, an innovative haemodialysis conduit leveraging Xeltis' proprietary Endogenous Tissue Restoration (ETR) technology, which enables the body to naturally restore functional vascular tissue. Additionally, the concerned R&D investments include clinical research, for novel therapeutic applications such as Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (XABG program), Peripheral Artery Diseases (Xpad program) and Pulmonary Valve (Xplore program).
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 38 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 77 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project would not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EC as research, development and innovation activities will be carried out in facilities already authorised for the same purpose. Full environmental details will nevertheless be verified to align with EU best practices.
Passation des marchés
The EIB requires that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).