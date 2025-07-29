BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Date de publication: 28 août 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBRATISLAVSKY SAMOSPRAVNY KRAJ BSK
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the rehabilitation and energy efficiency improvements of public buildings (secondary schools, social services, health care), reconstruction of regional transport infrastructure (roads and bridges) and upgrading of urban greenery and parks in the Bratislava region.
Objectifs
The investments supported by EIB contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing quality of life in Bratislava region by improving energy efficiency performance of public buildings and modernising public infrastructure in education, health care, regional transport and green areas.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Éducation - Enseignement
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 52 million
Aspects environnementaux
The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 29/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).