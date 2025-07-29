BRATISLAVA SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT

Référence: 20250256

Date de publication: 28 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BRATISLAVSKY SAMOSPRAVNY KRAJ BSK

The project will finance the rehabilitation and energy efficiency improvements of public buildings (secondary schools, social services, health care), reconstruction of regional transport infrastructure (roads and bridges) and upgrading of urban greenery and parks in the Bratislava region.

Objectifs

The investments supported by EIB contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing quality of life in Bratislava region by improving energy efficiency performance of public buildings and modernising public infrastructure in education, health care, regional transport and green areas.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Éducation - Enseignement

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 25 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 52 million

Aspects environnementaux

The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 29/07/2025