JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Référence: 20250237

Date de publication: 10 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

JOENSUUN KAUPUNKI

The project will enhance the city's educational infrastructure including both new construction and major renovation works.

Objectifs

The project aims to support investments in education, from pre-school to secondary level, as well as other teaching facilities and affordable student housing. It is expected to deliver approximately 30 000 m² of renovated teaching space and around 18 000 m² of new or upgraded student accommodation.

Secteur(s)

Éducation - Enseignement

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 120 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 172 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 22/05/2025