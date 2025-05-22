JOENSUU SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Date de publication: 10 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierJOENSUUN KAUPUNKI
Lieu
Description
The project will enhance the city's educational infrastructure including both new construction and major renovation works.
Objectifs
The project aims to support investments in education, from pre-school to secondary level, as well as other teaching facilities and affordable student housing. It is expected to deliver approximately 30 000 m² of renovated teaching space and around 18 000 m² of new or upgraded student accommodation.
Secteur(s)
- Éducation - Enseignement
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 120 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 172 million
Aspects environnementaux
Where and if applicable and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 22/05/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).