IREN CLIMATE ACTION & CIRCULAR ECONOMY LOAN II

Référence: 20250232

Date de publication: 8 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

IREN SPA

The operation supports the Promoter's 2024-2028 investment plan in circular economy and energy efficiency sectors. The project entails investments in municipal waste collection infrastructure, including containers, vehicles, and recycling civic centres. It also supports the transition from a street-based waste collection model to a door-to-door system, alongside the implementation of technologies to ensure traceability of waste collection and increase the rate of waste segregation at source. Additionally, the project includes targeted investments in energy efficiency measures that will contribute to reducing the energy consumption of buildings.

Objectifs

The aim is to support investments that promote the transition to a circular economy and enhance energy efficiency in Italy. The project is aligned with the sector priorities of both the EU and the EIB's in waste management and energy, as well as with the EIB’s Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) lending objective, particularly climate mitigation and circular economy. Additionally, the project meets the Paris Alignment criteria and supports the EU Circular Economy Action Plan and the European Green Deal. By improving source segregation and efficient collection of waste, the project will contribute to meet the EU and country targets for diversion of waste from landfills and materials recycling in line with the requirements in the Landfill Directive 1999/31/EC and Waste Framework Directive 2008/98/EC, as amended. The energy efficiency measures comply with the Energy Efficiency Directive, applying the "energy efficiency first" principle, and with the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. By targeting key market failures, the Project helps address unaccounted positive externalities, such as the environmental benefits of source segregation of waste, underinvestment in recycling and circular economy initiatives, energy savings, reductions in carbon emissions, and improvements in air quality. It also contributes to long-term financing solutions to overcome the challenges of high upfront costs and extended payback periods. The project complies with Article 309 point (c) of common interest.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 225 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 420 million

Aspects environnementaux

Investments in waste management will increase the recovery of materials, thereby decreasing the volume of waste sent to incineration or landfill. This supports compliance with key EU directives in the waste management sector, notably the Waste Framework Directive (2008/98/EC, amended by Directive (EU) 2018/851), the Landfill Directive (1999/31/EC), and the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2025/40). The waste management components are not expected to fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU as they primarily involve the purchase of assets and improvements to the collection model, something that will be verified during appraisal. The energy efficiency components will contribute to reduce the energy consumption of buildings and are aligned with the objectives of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (2010/31/EU as amended by EU/2024/1275). The energy efficiency schemes are not expected to fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, provided that the buildings will be integrated in urban areas. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the EIA 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal. Any potential adverse environmental or social effects, such as noise pollution, are expected to be minor and will be mitigated through appropriate site and works management. Overall, the operation is expected to contribute to EIB's CA&ES objectives, with a focus on climate change mitigation through energy efficiency and promotion of the circular economy.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU (Concession Contracts), 2014/24/EU (Public Procurement), 2014/25/EU (Procurement in Utilities Sectors), where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC (Remedies in the Utilities Sector) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information about selection of suppliers/contractors is not known to the EIB.

Statut

À l'examen - 18/07/2025