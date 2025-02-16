TARTU URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Date de publication: 21 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCITY OF TARTU
Lieu
Description
The project consists of a multisector municipal framework loan supporting investments in the City of Tartu for the period 2025–2030.
Objectifs
The aim of the operation is to improve the quality of life for residents by supporting the City’s development plan. It focuses on urban infrastructure and education infrastructure. The operation contributes to Cohesion by promoting balanced territorial development and social inclusion. It does so through investments that enhance public services and infrastructure, helping to create more equitable and resilient communities.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 51 million
Aspects environnementaux
The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives, where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 8/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).