GREEN SCIENCE ZONE FOR THE SILESIAN UNIVERSITY

Référence: 20250196

Date de publication: 9 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

Uniwersytet Slaski w Katowicach

The project concerns the extension of the campus of the University of Silesia in the city centre of Katowice. The project comprises the construction of academic and research buildings, as well as the greening of the campus located along the adjacent river.

Objectifs

The project concerns the extension of SU's campus in the city centre of Katowice. The operations cover the construction of academic and research buildings and the optimisation of use as well as development of the University's plot.

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Éducation - Enseignement

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

PLN 206 million (EUR 48 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

PLN 721 million (EUR 169 million)

Aspects environnementaux

Council Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) does not specifically cover educational activities, leaving it at the discretion of the responsible competent authorities to request an EIA on the basis of the location and scale of the works concerned. However, universities may fall under Annex II of EIA Directive 2014/52/EU with respect to urban development. Social and environmental aspects as well as any issues related to historical and cultural heritage will be verified during the appraisal. The project will include new buildings, which will comply with the 2010/31/EU directive on energy efficiency of buildings.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurements conducted by the Promoter to this point were already in line with the above regulations.

Statut

À l'examen